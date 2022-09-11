ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Chandler Rogers’ two touchdowns, Warhawks trio of rushing scores sends ULM to 35-7 win over Nicholls

By Chris Demirdjian
The Warhawks (1-1) found a way to take out their frustration, following last week’s loss to Texas.

ULM wins their 2022 home opener, 35-7, over Nicholls. Quarterback Chandler Rogers threw a pair of touchdown passes, and finished with 253 yards. The Warhawks ground attack was responsible for three scores that distanced themselves from the Colonels.

Terry Bowden’s crew finished 5-for-5 in the red zone, and with 22 total first downs.

