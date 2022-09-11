Rose-Hulman falls to Trine University
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman took a 23-3 lead at halftime after 2 touchdowns from Grant Ripperda and another score Rick Easterwood to Adam Tice-Saliu. But Trine University rallied with 21 un-answered points to win 24-23. Up next they host Albion on Saturday September 17th.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
