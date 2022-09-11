ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

Rose-Hulman falls to Trine University

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svA0Y_0hqasaSi00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman took a 23-3 lead at halftime after 2 touchdowns from Grant Ripperda and another score Rick Easterwood to Adam Tice-Saliu. But Trine University rallied with 21 un-answered points to win 24-23. Up next they host Albion on Saturday September 17th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whatzup.com

All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s

Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
ANGOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - 85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI). It’s the fourth honor flight that has been held since COVID-19 cancelations began over two years ago. Before boarding a plane on the 122nd Fighter Wing base,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 76-room hotel in Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Best Western Plus Warsaw, a 76-room hospitality property located in Warsaw, Indiana. Ebrahim Valliani, first vice president, and Michael Gantman, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook and Chicago Downtown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Valliani and Gantman, with Josh Caruana, Indiana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Angola, IN
Sports
City
Albion, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Paulding County Progress

Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches

PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
PAYNE, OH
WANE-TV

GM pausing weekly hiring event at Fort Wayne Assembly plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient. GM made the announcement said Tuesday. “These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Electric Works adds 3 new eateries

Three new vendors have been added to the eatery lineup at Union Street Market, which is part of the Electric Works redevelopment in Fort Wayne. That, as the organization also announced new leaders for the food market. The new concepts include a pastry shop, a deli, and a meal prep...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#American Football#College Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
whatzup.com

Good banter and eats at Huntington diner

Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

What’s driving growth in Elkhart?

The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Part of Jefferson Blvd. closed for work between 2 southwest shopping centers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced. The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Northern Indiana woman facing charges for tying up, beating 61-year-old man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Mishawaka woman is facing charges for allegedly holding a man hostage and beating him. The 61-year-old victim told police he received alarming text messages from 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm at 2 a.m. on Sept. 6, WNDU reported. Fearing for the safety of the woman and her 5-month-old son, the man went to her apartment.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy