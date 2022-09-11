Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old male victim. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to locate and detain a suspect. No details were provided about the suspect.

The 4700 block of 3rd Street is located approximately one block away from the Bayview Opera House. The Bayview neighborhood is located in the southeastern part of San Francisco.

No other information was immediately available.

