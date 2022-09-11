ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIgw8_0hqasU7E00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

SFPD: 2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in August

SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old male victim. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to locate and detain a suspect. No details were provided about the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 4700 block of 3rd Street is located approximately one block away from the Bayview Opera House. The Bayview neighborhood is located in the southeastern part of San Francisco.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Victim In September 6th Shooting In Western Addition Dies, Case Becomes a Homicide

The victim in a shooting that occurred last week in the Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, and the case has now been transferred to SFPD homicide detectives. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. the night of September 6, in the vicinity of Larch Way, a residential alleyway that runs between Jefferson Square Park and the Buchanan Mall in the Western Addition — near the intersection of Turk and Laguna streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries. The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Woman stabs man with pair of scissors in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man with a pair of scissors last week, the Berkeley Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the afternoon of Sept. 8 on the 2000 block of Sixth Street where the man was stabbed in his leg. Officers arrived […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home

OAKLAND --  A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times  the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after falling from SF building in possible suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Rohnert Park shooting leaves 1 injured, investigation underway

(KRON) — Officers with the Rohnert Park Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on the Copeland Creek Trail Tuesday night, according to an alert sent out by Pleasanton PD. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a call regarding a possible fight near the Santa Alicia foot bridge at approximately 11 […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

(KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent tweet from […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for armed robbery near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old Oakland man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing an armed robbery near UC Berkeley’s campus, the Berkeley Police Department said in a press release. The man was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office with robbery and eluding the police, as well as an enhancement for using a […]
BERKELEY, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy