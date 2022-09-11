ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

wjhl.com

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market

(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash

(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt

Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Organizers recap 2022 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The 21st-annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is in the history books, and organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Leah Ross, the Executive Director of Advancement of the Birthplace of Country Music, joined Daytime Tri-Cities Tuesday to talk about the success of this year’s festival and preview some of the museum’s other events between now and the next festival.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough set to host Pumpkin Fest

(WJHL) Cameo Waters tells us about Jonesborough’s first ever Pumpkin Fest coming up Saturday, September 24th. For more information and to register for a prize pack giveaway please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
