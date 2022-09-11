SDSU will play seven of its 12 non-conference games in Viejas Arena. September 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Having posted a 25-4 record in non-conference contests since the start of the 2019-20 season, San Diego State men’s basketball program revealed its 2022-23 out-of-conference slate on Tuesday. It has a total of 12 regular-season games and one exhibition and features five opponents which played in the postseason last year, including three that competed in the NCAA tournament, and could include as many as two more NCAA tournament teams.

