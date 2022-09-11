Read full article on original website
PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS TASTE OF THE SPACE: CULINARY COMPETITION AND COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE OCTOBER 15
12 local food businesses will compete to win three months of free rent in Parkway Plaza’s food court plus a $20,000 business investment. September 15, 2022 (El Cajon) — Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall has announced that 12 local food businesses selected to participate in the mall’s first-ever Taste for the Space competition on October 15. They are competing for a prize package valued at over $50,000, including a $20,000 business investment and three months of free rent.
bike racks in La Mesa
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY
72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
SUPPORT PROVIDED TO BORDER 32 FIRE SURVIVORS
More than 50 families took advantage of the services offered by the County, State, American Red Cross, and other non-governmental agencies. Residents who lost everything were able to get help with services such as debris removal and building permits to medical care services and help with pets and animals. The...
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO WAIVE FEES FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY BORDER 32 FIRE
19 structures including homes, mobile homes and recreational vehicles were destroyed in the fire. September 15, 2022 (San Diego) -- Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors have voted to waive fees for people affected by the Border 32 Fire when they apply for a permit to rebuild a structure, or acquire replacement copies of important documents lost in the fire, such as birth certificates.
SAN DIEGO STATE REVEALS MEN'S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SLATE
SDSU will play seven of its 12 non-conference games in Viejas Arena. September 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Having posted a 25-4 record in non-conference contests since the start of the 2019-20 season, San Diego State men’s basketball program revealed its 2022-23 out-of-conference slate on Tuesday. It has a total of 12 regular-season games and one exhibition and features five opponents which played in the postseason last year, including three that competed in the NCAA tournament, and could include as many as two more NCAA tournament teams.
