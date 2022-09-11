Read full article on original website
How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
Text 911 coming to McLean County
McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting next week, there will be a new way to contact emergency personnel in McLean County. Metcom, the county’s emergency call center, will be available via text starting next Monday, Sept 19. Residents that own a cellphone and have a texting plan will...
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
New director coming to Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced that they have hired a new cirector for the Miller Park Zoo. According to a City of Bloomington press release, after months of searching, Jay Pratte has been selected to be the new zoo director. Pratte...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens Peoria store
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local shoppers searching for a deal have a new option in Peoria. Thursday morning, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet held a grand opening for its first store in Central Illinois. The new location is at 4100 West Willow Knolls Drive, formerly home to Burlington Coat Factory.
McLean County interviewing for state’s attorney position
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Executive Committee is interviewing candidates for its state’s attorney position. On Monday, Erica Reynolds’s, Aaron Hornsby and Erik Gibson went before the committee. The three candidates had the opportunity to share qualifying background information and answer any questions from the committee.
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
Join the Spooky Fun at the Peoria Zoo Howl-Zoo-Ween Event | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
The Director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, came to talk with our anchors about the upcoming Howl-Zoo-Ween event. She also updated us on the fun stuff happening at the Peoria Zoo and brought in a creepy, little friend to match this season of scares. Yvonne brought in Madonna, the...
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, and right here in Peoria, there is a small, but mighty Hispanic community ready to celebrate. Recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States — That’s Hispanic Heritage Month.
McLean County Board votes Erika Reynolds for State’s Attorney
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face is filling the void for McLean County’s top prosecuting position. Thursday night, McLean County board members voted unanimously to appoint Erika Reynolds as the county’s new State’s Attorney. Chairman John McIntyre selected Reynolds for the appointment over Aaron...
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
12th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teen Tuesday who they believe is the last suspect involved in a fight that happened at the Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed a 15-year-old was arrested for mob action in relation to the fight. This arrest comes just one day after police arrested 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely for the same crime.
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
Man indicted in Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022. According to Peoria County court documents, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett has been indicted on four counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
