Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens Peoria store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local shoppers searching for a deal have a new option in Peoria. Thursday morning, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet held a grand opening for its first store in Central Illinois. The new location is at 4100 West Willow Knolls Drive, formerly home to Burlington Coat Factory.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria

UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: Morton Pumpkin Festival

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip takes us to Morton. This week, thousands of pumpkin lovers are expected to visit the village for its annual Pumpkin Festival. With the start of fall just around the corner, the pumpkin capital of the world is playing host to...
MORTON, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted in Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022. According to Peoria County court documents, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett has been indicted on four counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Board votes Erika Reynolds for State’s Attorney

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face is filling the void for McLean County’s top prosecuting position. Thursday night, McLean County board members voted unanimously to appoint Erika Reynolds as the county’s new State’s Attorney. Chairman John McIntyre selected Reynolds for the appointment over Aaron...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, and right here in Peoria, there is a small, but mighty Hispanic community ready to celebrate. Recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States — That’s Hispanic Heritage Month.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Lasalle County

SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000. According to the listing, the curvy nature of this...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arson investigation opened for two Monday fires in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department announced Tuesday that they are treating two house fires that occurred within minutes of each other Monday night as arson. At approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to a structure house fire located at 1615 W. Lincoln Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found the back of the residence fully engulfed in flames.
PEORIA, IL

