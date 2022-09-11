Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: the history behind mariachi music
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One way to honor Hispanic Heritage month is through music. For years community members have been able to enjoy the sounds of mariachi music. Mariachi music has brought people together for centuries. It was the music of country people; music that celebrated the joys, the struggles, and the triumphs of the Mexican people.
fox44news.com
Waco nonprofit gets new executive director
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
fox44news.com
Help Dutch Bros Coffee support local youth
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Dutch Bros Coffee locations in College Station, Bryan, Waco, Temple and Killeen will donate $1 from every drink sold this Friday to help Central Texas youth. The company says these funds will be donated to nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos...
fox44news.com
Killeen mayor gets ‘Woman of Distinction’ award
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Women of Distinction honor this week. The City says this honor comes from from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. There are 15 districts of Alpha Delta Kappa in Texas, and they nominate a Women of Distinction every two years.
fox44news.com
Preps underway for Lorena Homecoming Parade
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Leopard fans will gather for the 2022 Lorena Homecoming Parade!. The event will be held this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the corner of Walter Street and Bordon Street. The parade will end at Leopard Field. The Lorena Independent School District says that a...
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
fox44news.com
Senior Source Health & Information Fair coming Sept. 16
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A community outreach event will be providing free health services to senior adults, caregivers, and to the general public. The AmeriCorp Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair inside the Richland Mall on Friday. The event will offer several service booths providing a variety of different health services – such as flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.
fox44news.com
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
fox44news.com
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school day canceled over Snapchat threat
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Thorndale Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday because of a threat on the social media app, Snapchat. The district says a student received the threat late Tuesday night and the child’s parents sent screenshots to school administrators. They notified law enforcement and decided Wednesday morning to cancel school out of an abundance of caution.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Waco
It's been an unfortunate start to the college football season for some teams in Texas and the Baylor Bears found their first loss of the season against BYU over the weekend, but that doesn't mean Waco isn't full of winners.
fox44news.com
Baylor University mourns passing of Ken Starr
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University is mourning the loss of its 14th president. According to Lori Fogleman, of Baylor’s Media and Public Relations Department, Judge Ken Starr served as university president from 2010 to 2016 – adding the title of Chancellor in 2013. “Judge Starr...
fox44news.com
TXDOT proposes widening Hwy 281 from Evant to Hico
Evant, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to expand U.S. Highway 281 with added travel lanes from Highway 84 at Evant, on the Coryell County line, to State Highway 6 at Hico in Hamilton County. The widening concepts being explored include widening Highway 281 to...
fox44news.com
How to combat porch pirates after local activity
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Woodway Public Safety Department wants people to watch out for porch pirates. The department shared a picture of one suspect on Facebook earlier this week. It is especially important during this time of year, as the holidays get closer. “Every year it heats...
fox44news.com
Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
fox44news.com
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
fox44news.com
Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove fire chief resigns from position
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23. The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 –...
