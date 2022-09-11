ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wesleyville PD releases statement about fake Facebook posts using JET24/FOX66 logos

By Brett Balicki
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Wesleyville Police Department received reports of a fake Facebook post spreading misinformation and using the JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com brand logos. Please be cautious of these posts as they are false and not affiliated with our station.

Wesleyville PD released this statement:

The Wesleyville Police Department has been made aware of a social media/snap chat posting that is currently circulating. We currently have no verified sighting of this person, and at no time are requesting people to stay indoors. We are currently investigating the matter and assure you that there are no public safety issues at this time concerning this matter. Thank You, Wesleyville Borough Police Department.

