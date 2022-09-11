Read full article on original website
RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. The driver of an RV has been cited for driving under the North Street bridge in Northampton and getting stuck Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Police make...
Millers Falls man charged with OUI after crash in Northampton
A Millers Falls man is charged with operating under the influence after a crash on North King Street in Northampton Tuesday night.
Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge. Updated: 10 hours ago. The driver of an RV has been cited for...
Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help with information after someone was shot by a paintball, then gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Walnut and Hampden...
Victim shot in arm on High Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after a person was shot on High Street Wednesday night.
Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence. When officers found it, they discovered...
Bicyclist rescued from mountain in Sunderland
An injured bicyclist was rescued from a mountain in Sunderland Wednesday night.
Driver cited after getting stuck under North Street bridge in Northampton
A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.
Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood...
Armed bank robbery suspect in Springfield arrested
A suspect in a bank robbery on St. James Avenue Saturday morning has been arrested by police.
Man arrested following four-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his...
Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face
Agawam Police are asking for the public’s help on a stolen dirt bike case they’re working on. Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping. Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping. UMass officials...
Victim identified in RT-116 Ashfield car accident
The victim of Saturday's deadly crash was identified by the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Bob the Bike Man donates new bike after Longmeadow resident’s bike is stolen
After the Longmeadow Police Department posted to social media looking for help in finding a resident's missing bike, Bob the Bike Man Charland decided to donate a bike to her.
Pittsfield woman charged after wrong-way crash on Thruway in Albany
A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on September 13.
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Union Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Union Street last month.
Police: Man asking for change pulls knife on woman in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in Springfield Tuesday.
Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping
Golf tournament to raise suicide awareness after death of Agawam teen. The western Massachusetts community is coming together to raise awareness about mental health after a 19-year-old in Agawam took his own life earlier this year. Updated: 14 hours ago. A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
