RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge

Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help with information after someone was shot by a paintball, then gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Walnut and Hampden...
Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence. When officers found it, they discovered...
Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood...
Springfield man accused of hitting police officer in the face

Agawam Police are asking for the public’s help on a stolen dirt bike case they’re working on. Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping. Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping. UMass officials...
Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping

Golf tournament to raise suicide awareness after death of Agawam teen. The western Massachusetts community is coming together to raise awareness about mental health after a 19-year-old in Agawam took his own life earlier this year. Updated: 14 hours ago. A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
