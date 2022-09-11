Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Related
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
WHNT-TV
Kayak Bass Fishing HQ Coming to Huntsville
At a media event on Wednesday, Mayor Tommy Battle announced KBF’s plans to build their headquarters in Huntsville. Opening Arguments Begin in Effort to Reinstate Student …. Alabama Appeals Court Rejects Mike Blakely Motion …. Popular Preschool Location Closing Permanently. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Day 4.
WHNT-TV
Search Continues for Decatur Woman
Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park
HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
'There's very much so a need': New mental health outpatient facility coming to Madison
A new mental health outpatient facility is coming to Madison. It will be called Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison. "There's very much so a need," Longleaf Managing Director Colin Harris said. "There's really a need across our entire state." Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison will be an outpatient substance use...
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Madison change its governing format when life is already good?
Madison is a wealthy and educated city. Its median household income is almost twice as high as the average for Alabama and more than half of its citizens have college degrees. And Madison has the blessing of geography, sitting adjacent to the state’s largest city of Huntsville. Now the...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues
The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, AL
Learn why the City of Huntsville is incentivizing Breeze Airlines to fly out of Huntsville International Airport 16 times a month and the real reason why Huntsville is often rated the “Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.”
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
One year later: African servals escape from Huntsville exotic pet store
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
Defense and technology companies in Huntsville create drone defense technology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Here in the Rocket City, we are known for our technology and innovation. SAIC hosted a demonstration with one of their partners, SCI Technology, sharing how drone technology could help defend the community and the country. Greg Fortier, VP of Operations for SAIC Huntsville says, "as...
WHNT-TV
Funds Approved for Inmate Monitoring System
The Morgan County Jail will soon get a technology upgrade to better keep track of inmates. Opening Arguments Begin in Effort to Reinstate Student …. Alabama Appeals Court Rejects Mike Blakely Motion …. Popular Preschool Location Closing Permanently. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Day 4.
‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport
So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Boulevard paving scheduled for Thursday
Madison County District Two crews will be paving a portion of Madison Boulevard beginning Thursday, September 15. The resurfacing work will be on the portion of Madison Boulevard from the I-565 Exit #13 west to the Slaughter Road intersection. Lane closures could occur at various times throughout the day on...
Comments / 1