Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Kayak Bass Fishing HQ Coming to Huntsville

At a media event on Wednesday, Mayor Tommy Battle announced KBF’s plans to build their headquarters in Huntsville. Opening Arguments Begin in Effort to Reinstate Student …. Alabama Appeals Court Rejects Mike Blakely Motion …. Popular Preschool Location Closing Permanently. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Day 4.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Search Continues for Decatur Woman

Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues

The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Funds Approved for Inmate Monitoring System

The Morgan County Jail will soon get a technology upgrade to better keep track of inmates. Opening Arguments Begin in Effort to Reinstate Student …. Alabama Appeals Court Rejects Mike Blakely Motion …. Popular Preschool Location Closing Permanently. Mason Sisk Capital Murder Trial Day 4.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport

So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Boulevard paving scheduled for Thursday

Madison County District Two crews will be paving a portion of Madison Boulevard beginning Thursday, September 15. The resurfacing work will be on the portion of Madison Boulevard from the I-565 Exit #13 west to the Slaughter Road intersection. Lane closures could occur at various times throughout the day on...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

