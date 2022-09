WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After you get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, you are less likely to contract the virus or suffer from serious symptoms. But there is still the danger of variants of the virus. Now though, community members have the option to get a booster that protects them from that as well. […]

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO