Boy, 17, arrested after lad, 17, killed & teen seriously hurt in massive ‘machete brawl’, as cops share photo of victim

By Summer Raemason
 5 days ago
A BOY of 17 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another 17-year-old lad was stabbed to death in East London.

Shae Gordon was fatally stabbed five days ago after people armed themselves with machetes when a party spiralled out of control.

The arrest of a 17-yeawr-old boy has been made in connection with the murder of Shae Gordon, 17 Credit: PA

Officers were called to the scene in Bow after reports of a disturbance, and arrived to find a large group of up to 100 people.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 9 September and remains in custody.

"Police were called at 00:09hrs on Sunday, 4 September to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road, E3."

It has been reported some people at the event had armed themselves with machetes due to a fight about uninvited people turning up at the party.

Emergency services rushed Mr Gordon to an east London hospital via London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at 1:54 am and a second male aged 18 remains in hospital however his injuries are not-life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “While an arrest has been made, I would reiterate my appeal for anyone with information about the incident which led to Shea’s murder to come forward.

"We continue to support Shea’s family through this incredibly difficult period but they need your help too – please get in contact with any information you have that could help provide them with the answers about what happened to Shea.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, should call the Major Incident Room on 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

