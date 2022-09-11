UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso.

The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased Hispanic male inside the vehicle. Police say the victim was an El Paso resident and suffered at least one gunshot wound. The identity of the victim is currently unknown.

EPPD is asking anyone who saw a Grey Honda Accord 2012, traveling east along I-10 between 7 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. to call police immediately.

Traffic was shut down at I-10 East at Zaragoza for several hours because of the investigation.

This story will be updated as we receive new information.

