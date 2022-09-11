ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Brian Kelly talks Micah Baskerville, John Emery, Sevyn Banks, & more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly talk show from TJ Ribs on Thursday, Sept. 15, and had plenty to speak about. Kelly said Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks will play in the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17. He missed the first two games due to injury.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older. The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU releases 56-game schedule, opens SEC play against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The quest for LSU baseball’s seventh National Championship begins on Friday, Feb. 17, as they open the season against Western Michigan for a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium. LSU released their 56-game schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and they will begin Southeastern Conference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern hits road to start SWAC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are moving on to the start of conference play with a road trip to play Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas. If there is one positive that Southern took away from its blowout loss to LSU, it’s the play of the offensive line. The Jags ran for just over 200 yards against the Tigers. The big boys up front also kept quarterback BeSean McCray off the ground for most of the second half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Live music ramping up in Baton Rouge this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music is what we all know and love in south Louisiana. Performances are ramping up all over, including downtown Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is having its first concert of the season Thursday, Sept. 15. It starts with the Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series with Emanuel Ax.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cw39.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO, CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) – This Saturday’s game between Texas Southern University and Southern University will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media...
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

Nice again today but summer-like weather returns this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather continued across the area today, although temperatures trended a bit warmer this afternoon. After another morning start in the low to mid-60s for most, afternoon highs climbed into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mainly sunny skies. Our taste of fall...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

