Highlights: Belles volleyball trending upwards after defeating Lady Chaps
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State volleyball team ended the Lone Star Conference Crossover on a high note defeating the Lady Chaps in four sets.
The Belles snap a seven-match losing streak and improve to 4-8 on the season. They will open conference play Wednesday against Western New Mexico on the road.
