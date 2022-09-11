ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Belles volleyball trending upwards after defeating Lady Chaps

By Sabrina Hoover
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State volleyball team ended the Lone Star Conference Crossover on a high note defeating the Lady Chaps in four sets.

The Belles snap a seven-match losing streak and improve to 4-8 on the season. They will open conference play Wednesday against Western New Mexico on the road.

