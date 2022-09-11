Lexi Hankel and Rya Arreazola improved to 15-1 on the season as the Janesville Craig girls tennis team downed Sun Prairie East 5-2 on Thursday in Big Eight Conference play. At No. 1 singles, Hankel dispatched Annalise Yang 7-6, 6-3, while Arreazola cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, beating Nicole Everson. All eyes were on Hankel’s match with Yang, who won the alternate season individual state...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO