Bay Minette, AL

melissa morrow
4d ago

First the man wasn't "doing wrong" by simply having a tag light out. Second..if all he was getting was a warning why did he not comply and why would he assault the officer? Third why would the officer after supposedly being "attacked" chase after the man when he was by himself? This officer was not a newbie.He had the man's name and vehicle he would have eventually got him so why pursuit him by yourself with no backup? Fourth that's strange that the taser didn't work for the officer however it did when the man took it from him and used it on the officer?fifth the officer was able to not only fire a gun but hit a target while being tased? To keep the peace and out of respect for this man's family they should have at the very least showed them the footage so that they can put the pieces together and grieve properly.Things definitely don't make sense and I don't blame the family for wanting answers.prayers for all involved!

