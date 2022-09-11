Read full article on original website
Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win
DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
Butte football to host Flathead at Naranche Stadium on Friday night
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs return to Naranche Field for the first time in three weeks as they host the Flathead Braves on Friday. The Bulldogs have been in three close matchups this season, emerging victorious in one of them. Last week, Jace Stenson threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns...
Missoula Sentinel-Kalispell Glacier showdown highlights Week 4 of Class AA football schedule
We have arrived in Week 4 of the Class AA football season. It’s actually starting Thursday night, with the ballgame between Missoula Hellgate and Helena High. Here’s a look ahead at that game. In terms of the action on Friday night, there are some marquee matchups in Class AA and none more interesting than a battle of undefeated teams.
Missoula Hellgate girls win battle of Western AA powers at Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA — In a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA girls soccer standings, unbeaten Missoula Hellgate dominated Missoula Big Sky Thursday night on the Eagles' pitch. Elly Reed had a hat trick in the Knights' 6-1 victory. They improved to 7-0 and Big Sky fell...
Billings Mustangs edge Missoula Paddleheads in 10 innings, extend playoff series
MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for...
Crosstown soccer: Helena girls extend win streak, Bruin boys pay tribute to 1997 with shutout
The Helena High girls soccer team has been awfully stingy against Helena Capital over the years and that trend continued on Wednesday at Nelson Stadium as the Bengals shut out Capital for the sixth time in seven matches, winning 3-0. However, it wasn't easy and the two teams battled to...
2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season
HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate
Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Montana soccer team battles Boise State to 0-0 draw
MISSOULA — Boise State, which hadn’t defeated Montana in eight tries since 2008 and knew it, brought its best on Thursday evening at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. And the shorthanded Grizzlies matched it. When the Broncos, who had scored 10 goals in their last three matches...
'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football
MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
Montana Grizzlies still looking for running backs to hit their stride
MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs. Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener. Whoever starts...
Montana places 14th at fall opener in Utah
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the...
Helena physical therapists advise parents to hold off on early sports specialization
HELENA — It’s becoming more and more common that young athletes specialize in one sport at a young age, usually in hopes of getting a college scholarship, or even going pro. Studies show that specialization can actually end up hurting the child more than helping them. “They think...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 434 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
