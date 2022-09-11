ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win

DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte football to host Flathead at Naranche Stadium on Friday night

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs return to Naranche Field for the first time in three weeks as they host the Flathead Braves on Friday. The Bulldogs have been in three close matchups this season, emerging victorious in one of them. Last week, Jace Stenson threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns...
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Dillon, MT
City
Butte, MT
Stevensville, MT
Sports
406mtsports.com

2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte

The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season

HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Mac#Butte Central#Maroons
406mtsports.com

Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer team battles Boise State to 0-0 draw

MISSOULA — Boise State, which hadn’t defeated Montana in eight tries since 2008 and knew it, brought its best on Thursday evening at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. And the shorthanded Grizzlies matched it. When the Broncos, who had scored 10 goals in their last three matches...
BOISE, ID
406mtsports.com

'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football

MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

Montana places 14th at fall opener in Utah

MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy