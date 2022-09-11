Perfect Puppy Playground: Puppy Pool-ooza turns Prairie Village Pool into a puppy paradise for a day

Read full article on original website
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Raymond Fox has had clippers in his hand since he was 11-years-old. After watching his grandfather in the barber shop, it became Fox’s dream to follow in his footsteps. That dream was cut short after Fox spent many years in and out of prison. “In my heart I wanted to change,” Fox […]
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
KMBC.com
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
The Lenexa Police Department says a man is dead after a standoff in the parking lot of a business Wednesday morning.
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
smeharbinger.net
C-team was originally scheduled to play against Blue Valley Northwest however, after a communication mishap with opposing team the game was canceled. Since the boys were already warmed up and parents were set up on the sideline the team decided that they would play a scrimmage game instead, two players from the other East c-team played in the scrimmage as well. The score was not kept.
KMBC.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple ambulances were called to a crash Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 435 near 48th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The wreck, involving as many as five vehicles, happened just north of Worlds of Fun. One vehicle was in the median. Five ambulances responded to...
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
KAKE TV
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
WIBW
World Impact's first Topeka Women's Retreat, hosted by Shampayne Lloyd Ministries is at the Forest Park Retreat & Conference Center Friday, Sep 9 to Saturday, Sep 10. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
