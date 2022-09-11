Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs edge Missoula Paddleheads in 10 innings, extend playoff series
MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for...
406mtsports.com
Laurel to induct 1999 state football champions into school's HOF
LAUREL — The Laurel High School state championship football team from 1999 will be honored as an inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame on Friday during a pregame ceremony of the Homecoming football game against Lewistown. Organizers are asking for any team members or coaches from the 1999...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
