Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Laurel to induct 1999 state football champions into school's HOF

LAUREL — The Laurel High School state championship football team from 1999 will be honored as an inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame on Friday during a pregame ceremony of the Homecoming football game against Lewistown. Organizers are asking for any team members or coaches from the 1999...
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT

