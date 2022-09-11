Read full article on original website
Butte football to host Flathead at Naranche Stadium on Friday night
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs return to Naranche Field for the first time in three weeks as they host the Flathead Braves on Friday. The Bulldogs have been in three close matchups this season, emerging victorious in one of them. Last week, Jace Stenson threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns...
Butte Central hosts Hamilton for Maroons' homecoming
BUTTE - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons will celebrate homecoming on Friday night on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Montana Tech against the Hamilton Broncos. Last week, Hamilton (3-0, 3-0 A-Southwest) won a tough test against Frenchtown in the Battle of the Broncs, 27-20 Hamilton...
Butte Central volleyball bounce back from early deficits to sweep Corvallis
BUTTE - On the eve of their homecoming football game, the Butte Central Maroons volleyball team hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils Thursday night at the Maroon Athletic Center. Central trailed early in each game and used big rallies in the middle of each set to earn the Maroons a sweep over Corvallis.
Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win
DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite
KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
Crosstown soccer: Helena girls extend win streak, Bruin boys pay tribute to 1997 with shutout
The Helena High girls soccer team has been awfully stingy against Helena Capital over the years and that trend continued on Wednesday at Nelson Stadium as the Bengals shut out Capital for the sixth time in seven matches, winning 3-0. However, it wasn't easy and the two teams battled to...
Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate
After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
Helena Crosstown soccer: Tale of the tape for Bruins and Bengals
The first crosstown sporting event of the fall arrives on Wednesday as the Helena High and Capital High girls and boys soccer teams will meet at Carroll College for a doubleheader. The girls teams will take the field first at Carroll (3 p.m.) for an important early-season matchup in the...
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate
Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
