ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Butte football to host Flathead at Naranche Stadium on Friday night

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs return to Naranche Field for the first time in three weeks as they host the Flathead Braves on Friday. The Bulldogs have been in three close matchups this season, emerging victorious in one of them. Last week, Jace Stenson threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central hosts Hamilton for Maroons' homecoming

BUTTE - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons will celebrate homecoming on Friday night on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Montana Tech against the Hamilton Broncos. Last week, Hamilton (3-0, 3-0 A-Southwest) won a tough test against Frenchtown in the Battle of the Broncs, 27-20 Hamilton...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win

DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Butte, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
406mtsports.com

Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite

KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
WHITEFISH, MT
406mtsports.com

2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte

The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate

After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Froze#Sweeps#Butte Less#Butte Bulldogs#Glacier#Helena Capital
406mtsports.com

Helena Crosstown soccer: Tale of the tape for Bruins and Bengals

The first crosstown sporting event of the fall arrives on Wednesday as the Helena High and Capital High girls and boys soccer teams will meet at Carroll College for a doubleheader. The girls teams will take the field first at Carroll (3 p.m.) for an important early-season matchup in the...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy