Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf

Arizona State men’s golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt eclipses 200 strikeouts

Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt eclipsed the 200-strikeout plateau in his Sunday start for the Reno Aces. In doing so, the 23-year-old right-hander became the first minor leaguer since 2011 to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. He joins Matt Moore (twice), Edwar Cabrera and Trevor May as the only four to reach that seasonal milestone since 2010.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation

Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver in an open letter to employees and players on Thursday. The letter is in response to the report from an investigation done independently of the NBA that resulted in a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver including that he “clearly violated common workplace standards” via “use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”
PHOENIX, AZ
