Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
Herm Edwards harps on ASU’s mental mistakes from OSU game
TEMPE — It’s back to the ol’ drawing board for head coach Herm Edwards and Arizona State after a 34-17 loss to then No. 11 Oklahoma State (now No. 8) Saturday night in rainy Stillwater, Okla. The team had its usual day off on Monday, but Edwards...
Arizona State’s David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf
Arizona State men’s golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
Improved communication atop Cardinals’ to-do list after ugly loss to Chiefs
TEMPE — The Kansas City Chiefs showed up on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals did not. The Chiefs were by the far the better team on both sides of the football in their 44-21 victory over the Cardinals. Say what you will about overreacting to Week 1, but Arizona left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suns’ Cam Payne rocks D-backs’ Jake McCarthy NBA Jam style T-shirt
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is a fan favorite to Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne. Payne showed up to Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers rocking an “AZ FAM” T-shirt that depicted his and McCarthy’s stats in an NBA Jam style. Of course, Payne...
Report: Suns appoint Sam Garvin interim governor for Robert Sarver suspension
The Phoenix Suns will name minority owner and vice chairman Sam Garvin as interim governor to lead the NBA franchise while majority owner Robert Sarver serves his one-year suspension, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported Thursday. Sarver, who was also fined $10 million after an investigation concluded he used racist, sexist...
Controlling the zone conversations benefiting young D-backs lineup
PHOENIX — Conversation is key for Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather to get on the same page as young hitters navigating the major leagues. Mather said a challenge hitters experience when making the jump is facing pitchers who can locate at a much more advanced level but do so similar or better stuff than minor leaguers.
Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt eclipses 200 strikeouts
Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt eclipsed the 200-strikeout plateau in his Sunday start for the Reno Aces. In doing so, the 23-year-old right-hander became the first minor leaguer since 2011 to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. He joins Matt Moore (twice), Edwar Cabrera and Trevor May as the only four to reach that seasonal milestone since 2010.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: D-backs to start RHP prospect Drey Jameson Thursday vs. Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno, according to azcentral’s Nick Piecoro. Jameson was reportedly spotted with a locker at Chase Field and will start against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 9 in Arizona’s...
Cardinals’ Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley leave mark on local elementary
MESA — A tough Arizona Cardinals loss to the Kansas City Chiefs a day prior didn’t stop Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley from giving back. The duo, along with mascot Big Red, had the kids of Adams Elementary in Mesa in an absolute frenzy Monday. Dortch and Wesley...
Phoenix mayor investigating potential action against Suns’ Robert Sarver
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement on Thursday that she has asked city staff to investigate any potential actions to take after the release of a report on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday. Gallego, along with Councilmembers Debra Stark, Betty Guardado, Yassamin Ansari and Carlos Garcia...
Drey Jameson throws 7-inning 2-hitter in MLB debut as D-backs blank Padres
PHOENIX — Another day, another Arizona Diamondbacks rookie making his big league debut. Thursday night’s edition at Chase Field featured right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson, who threw a seven-inning two-hitter against the San Diego Padres (78-66) in his first MLB start. The rookie added five strikeouts and only walked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation
Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver in an open letter to employees and players on Thursday. The letter is in response to the report from an investigation done independently of the NBA that resulted in a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver including that he “clearly violated common workplace standards” via “use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year after NBA investigation
The NBA on Tuesday suspended Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver one year after concluding an investigation into allegations he used racist and misogynistic language in the workplace. Interviewing 320 individuals and evaluating more than 80,000 documents, the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz concluded that Sarver “clearly...
D-backs don’t solve Kershaw, Dodgers clinch NL West title at Chase Field
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw out-dueled Merrill Kelly, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks and another National League West title Tuesday at Chase Field. The Dodgers have won the division nine times in the past 10 years, and several D-backs (66-75) players and...
Lebron James calls out NBA after Suns’ Robert Sarver suspension
After Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was handed a one-year, $10 million suspension for using racist and misogynistic language in the workplace, global superstar and close friend of point guard Chris Paul, Lebron James, weighed in. The Los Angeles Lakers small forward was unhappy with commissioner Adam Silver and the...
What NBA’s Adam Silver answered about investigation of Suns owner Robert Sarver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday met with team owners and then took questions from reporters. The large majority of his time with the latter encompassed the findings from the investigation of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver that concluded a day earlier, with an announcement of the league suspending Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0