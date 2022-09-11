Read full article on original website
WJHL
Teams with the best passing game in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season has entered week four in Tennessee and week three in Virginia. As of Thursday, here are the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia teams with the best passing game: The high school team in Northeast Tennessee that has the best passing attack after four games is […]
WMBB
Special needs duo help coach at Port St. Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — You won’t find them on the roster, but you can find them on the sideline of every practice and every game. Ben Wilker and Javion Jones are the managers for the Port St. Joe football team. “Every time someone has pride in their job you appreciate it and both […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, 24, looks to bring bolt of energy to Greensburg Salem boys basketball
When he played high school basketball at Norwin, Cam Auld was a shooting guard who fired up 3-pointers. When he arrived at Waynesburg, he morphed into something else: a stretch forward who later took on a role as a screener, cutter and rebounder. And something else happened along the way....
Jaylen Watson goes from Wendy’s to pick-six hero as Chiefs beat Chargers
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys soccer has a blast, beats Mt. Pleasant to move into 1st-place tie
Belle Vernon opened with a quirky kickoff formation with just about every player lined up to one side at the 50-yard line. Leopards’ coach Al Yeschenko said the team was just having some fun. But the fun was only beginning. They got even more enjoyment out of a shutout...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alle-Kiski Valley girls soccer notebook: Section 2-2A looking fierce
Deer Lakes, Burrell and Freeport have waged some fierce girls soccer battles for several years in Section 2-2A. The early part of this year’s section schedule was no exception. It started Sept. 1 as the Lancers led Freeport, 2-0, only to have the Yellowjackets rally and win in overtime...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After decades apart, North Catholic, Highlands to meet in conference clash
The enthusiasm Highlands has for its Greater Allegheny Conference opener against North Catholic belies the fact that the schools haven’t played each other for 25 years. The Golden Rams host the Trojans on Friday night with North Catholic holding a 20-14-1 lead in the all-time series. The schools go...
2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe girls upset No. 5 Franklin Regional in Section 3-3A soccer match
You would have thought Latrobe had just won a championship as the girls soccer team’s bus pulled out of Franklin Regional on Wednesday night. There was singing and laughing, and it was loud. The celebration showed just how much a 1-0 Section 3-3A victory over fifth-ranked Franklin Regional meant...
