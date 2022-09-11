ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

WJHL

Teams with the best passing game in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season has entered week four in Tennessee and week three in Virginia. As of Thursday, here are the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia teams with the best passing game: The high school team in Northeast Tennessee that has the best passing attack after four games is […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WMBB

Special needs duo help coach at Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — You won’t find them on the roster, but you can find them on the sideline of every practice and every game. Ben Wilker and Javion Jones are the managers for the Port St. Joe football team. “Every time someone has pride in their job you appreciate it and both […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Alle-Kiski Valley girls soccer notebook: Section 2-2A looking fierce

Deer Lakes, Burrell and Freeport have waged some fierce girls soccer battles for several years in Section 2-2A. The early part of this year’s section schedule was no exception. It started Sept. 1 as the Lancers led Freeport, 2-0, only to have the Yellowjackets rally and win in overtime...
FREEPORT, PA
CBS Chicago

2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe girls upset No. 5 Franklin Regional in Section 3-3A soccer match

You would have thought Latrobe had just won a championship as the girls soccer team’s bus pulled out of Franklin Regional on Wednesday night. There was singing and laughing, and it was loud. The celebration showed just how much a 1-0 Section 3-3A victory over fifth-ranked Franklin Regional meant...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

