Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Day Commercial Television Began TransmissionHerbie J PilatoNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
No. 1 Westfield blanks New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Chiara Cosenza scored two goals as Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, remains unbeaten on the year after a 6-0 victory over New Providence in New Providence. Westfield (4-0) had five different players score a goal in the victory. It finished with 15 shots on goal compared to four from New Providence (0-2-1).
No. 19 East Brunswick over South Brunswick- Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored a pair of goals to lead East Brunswick, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over South Brunswick in South Brunswick. The Bears improved to 4-0 and have outscored their opponents by a 7-1 margin this season. Emma Bergamotta scored the...
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
Boys soccer: West Windsor-Plainsboro South tops Trenton (PHOTOS)
West Windsor-Plainsboro South stopped a two-game skid with a 2-0 win over Trenton in Princeton Junction. Junior Ryotaro Hanai and senior Casey Sapienza each had a goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-2). Trenton fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Lakeland over West Milford - Girls soccer recap
Sam Dammers had a goal and an assist as Lakedland defeated West Milford, 3-2 in Wanaque. Also scoring goals for the winners were Morgan Deady and Adelyn Smith. Natalie Centurione added two assists, while Frankie Medici had 14 saves. Lakeland (3-1) had eight shots on goal, compared to 15 for...
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field Hockey: Arnold’s OT goal lifts East Brunswick over Metuchen
Samantha Arnold scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead East Brunswick to a 2-1 win over Metuchen in East Brunswick. The teams played a scoreless first half, before East Brunswick’s Yana Popova scored in the third quarter to give her team the lead. Metuchen (3-1) tied it up with a goal in the fourth quarter from Evy Orozco, which sent the game to overtime.
Bound Brook over South Hunterdon - Girls soccer recap
Maylin Guzman-Hernandez and Kiara Chac each scored twice as Bound Brook defeated South Hunterdon, 6-0 in Bound Brook. Sara Thiessen and Tiffany Porres also scored for Bound Brook (1-2). Casey Miller contributed two assists. South Hunterdon fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Middletown South over St. John Vianney - Girls soccer recap
Allie Greco made nine saves as Middletown south defeated St. John Vianney, 3-0 in Middletown. The goal scorers for Middlettown South were Lauren Ceurvels, Abby Doherty and Bea Tinoco. Makayla Jaffe added three assists. Middletown South (2-1-1) is unbeaten in its last three games following an opening 1-0 loss at...
North Arlington over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Stanzione and Mert Kutlutan each scored twice to lead North Arlington to a 5-0 win over Weehawken, in North Arlington. Tomas Custodio also scored in the win. Patrick Lind needed just one save to earn the shutout for North Arlington (3-0). Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-2).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Field hockey: Ramsey nets hat trick as No. 2 Oak Knoll blanks Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Emma Ramsey posted a hat trick as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 7-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, in Scotch Plains. Kate Siedem, Lilly Venezia, Morgan Willis and Lea Good also scored for the Royals (3-1). Gabbie Rijo recorded 16 saves for the Raiders (1-3).
Boys soccer: No. 4 Westfield shuts out Union
Benedict Nematadzira and Ian Schultz each scored to lead Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Union, in Union. The win kept the Blue Devils unbeaten at 4-0. Nematadzira scored off a header that was set up by a cross from Mike Blake while...
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Moorestown over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Katie Bianco finished with one goal and one assist during Moorestown’s 3-1 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Taylor Krott and Allison Szawlewicz also scored goals for Moorestown (2-1-1), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Camden Catholic (0-2-1) scored a second half goal to cut into the...
East Orange over Payne Tech - Boys soccer recap
East Orange jumped out to a 1-0 lead by halftime then traded goals with Payne Tech in the second half to come away with a 3-2 win in East Orange. It was the first win of the season for the Jaguars (1-2). Devontae Stennett, Lowens Gabriel and Jeffeson Dorcelus scored...
Colonia ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Colonia played J.P. Stevens to a 0-0 draw, in Edison. Aidan Daly made 12 saves for Colonia (2-1-1). Ajit Mallavarapu recorded eight saves for J.P. Stevens (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
New Milford over Palisades Park in 2OT- Boys soccer recap
Juan Hernandez scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead New Milford to a 1-0 win over Palisades Park in New Milford. Maximo Calle made seven saves for New Milford (3-1). Palisades Park fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
No. 14 Montclair over West Essex- Boys soccer recap
Filippo Gaisie scored twice to propel Montclair, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over West Essex in North Caldwell. Gibson Adams had two assists for Montclair (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Josh Modiano also had a goal, while Liam Thatcher made four saves in the win.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0