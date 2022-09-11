Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
fox8live.com
Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Sister Suellen Tennyson returns to the New Orleans area after she was kidnapped and held hostage in West Africa five months ago. She spoke to the Clarion Herald about her months in captivity. She says she was let go peacefully and released into the custody of...
NOLA.com
New hotel planned for St. Charles Avenue from developer of Hotel St. Vincent, Drifter
New Orleans developer Jayson Seidman, whose other hotel projects include the Hotel St. Vincent and The Drifter, is preparing to break ground on a five-story, 40-room hotel at the edge of the Garden District on St. Charles Avenue. Construction of the 34,000-square-foot hotel is expected to begin in October on...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022; see list and other sales
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: $700,000, Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark and Sean Locke Clark to 1820 Investments LLC. Euterpe St. 1823: $380,000, Renior Pierre to Daniel Purcell and Jessica Beth Campora Morel. Julia St. 333: $375,000, Alaftharia Christakis to Erika Lynn Clary and Joseph Ritch. Julia St. 333: $375,000,...
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail
For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
The home of the original New Orleans muffuletta storms past Hurricane Ida
No storm could stop this New Orleans sandwich.
fox8live.com
New Orleans Jazz Museum hosting concerts for Hispanic Heritage Month
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sounds of Hispanic countries are what the New Orleans Jazz Museum wants to celebrate this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Since 1988, celebrations across the country mark the achievements and contributions made by Hispanics throughout the nation’s history. It starts every year on September 15, the same day as the Independence Days of Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
bigeasymagazine.com
Things to Consider Before Moving to New Orleans
New Orleans, or NOLA, is famous for its vibrant nightlife, exciting music, and outstanding cuisine. It’s multi-cultural, which makes it instantly comfortable and welcoming to everyone. It’s also known for its festivities, including the most notable Mardi Gras. In addition, the city is an economic and commercial hub and has one of the busiest ports. All of these are enough to attract you to move to this city. However, there are things to consider before deciding to live permanently in the Big Easy, and we listed them below.
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
