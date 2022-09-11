ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination

Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again

Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans

Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Sister Suellen Tennyson returns to the New Orleans area after she was kidnapped and held hostage in West Africa five months ago. She spoke to the Clarion Herald about her months in captivity. She says she was let go peacefully and released into the custody of...
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail

For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
New Orleans Jazz Museum hosting concerts for Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sounds of Hispanic countries are what the New Orleans Jazz Museum wants to celebrate this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Since 1988, celebrations across the country mark the achievements and contributions made by Hispanics throughout the nation’s history. It starts every year on September 15, the same day as the Independence Days of Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Things to Consider Before Moving to New Orleans

New Orleans, or NOLA, is famous for its vibrant nightlife, exciting music, and outstanding cuisine. It’s multi-cultural, which makes it instantly comfortable and welcoming to everyone. It’s also known for its festivities, including the most notable Mardi Gras. In addition, the city is an economic and commercial hub and has one of the busiest ports. All of these are enough to attract you to move to this city. However, there are things to consider before deciding to live permanently in the Big Easy, and we listed them below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

