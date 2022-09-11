Read full article on original website
KTAL
LA Tech looks to become latest team to pull top 10 upset this weekend at Clemson
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last week a total of seven teams in the top 25 lost, of those seven, four lost to unranked opponents and two of the three to lose in the top ten fell to teams in the group of six conferences. Conference USA is one of...
KTAL
From backup to QB1: Parker McNeil relishing opportunity to start for LA Tech
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Louisiana Tech’s 52-17 win against Stephen F. Austin, a bright spot was quarterback Parker McNeil. After FBS stops at Troy and Texas Tech, the Austin, Texas native earned his first career start on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint, throwing for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.
KTAL
KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings: Week 4 | Presented by Signature Care Texarkana
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Texas teams after week three, heading into week four. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.
KTAL
Former Northwestern State OC Cody Crill hired as XFL position coach
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Thirteen days before the Northwestern State Demons opened the season against Montana, Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned citing personal reasons. On Tuesday, he got a new job. Crill will be a the tight ends coach for yet to be named Washington D.C. franchise in the...
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
KTAL
2 Bossier Parish students named National Merit semifinalists
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two students from Bossier Parish are now National Merit Scholar semifinalists. Bossier Parish high school seniors Kylie Authement and George Latimer were named semifinalists for the 68th annual National Merit scholarship program. They were selected for their academics. Authement is a senior at Airline...
KTAL
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on. The other vehicle was...
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
KTAL
Heat and humidity rise this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather has been spectacular this week in the ArkLaTex, but we will start a slow rise in heat and humidity this afternoon. It will get slightly hotter each day through the weekend and into next week. We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona, which could near the Gulf Of Mexico in the upcoming days.
KTAL
Jonetta Kaiser of Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ talks show premiere, Louisiana ties
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect. Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.
KTAL
Louisiana State Police investigates Shreveport SPD officer-involved shooting man in critical condition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A video shared with NBC 6 News shows the moment that Shreveport police officers were involved in a shooting with a man in the Twelve Oaks subdivision Wednesday afternoon. The Louisiana State Police are sharing new details about an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Shreveport Wednesday.
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
KTAL
Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating 100s of graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTAL
When does it cool off for good?
The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.
KTAL
Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins guilty in deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has found 37-year-old DeWayne Watkins guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018 deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose. The verdict comes four weeks and two days after the trial of the 37-year-old Watkins began, though it...
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
KTAL
Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
KTAL
Natchitoches man charged with hit and run of officer
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday. Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.
KTAL
Bossier mayor asks Civil Service Board to fire Police Chief
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Only one item is on the agenda for a special-called meeting of the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civic Service Board has called at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The agenda item is to consider a request from Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, who seeks...
