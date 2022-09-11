Read full article on original website
WPMI
Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
WPMI
Third Eye Blind to headline MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve celebration
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MoonPie Over Mobile have announced Third Eye Blind will headline the MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the new year in downtown Mobile with a giant electronic MoonPie dropping as rock legend Third Eye Blind kickoff 2023 with a bang! This free event, in its 15th year, has grown to more than 50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for.
Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
Mobile’s Malaga Inn nominated for USA Today’s Best Haunted Hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most popular hotels has been nominated for the USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Hotels. Malaga Inn could be one of the top 10 if the hotel gets enough votes. Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhouses by two brothers-in-law, according to the hotel’s website. The […]
WPMI
Comedian Louis CK to perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Comedian Louis CK will perform at Mobile Saenger January 18 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017. Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
WPMI
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
tmpresale.com
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show in Pensacola, FL Apr 19, 2023 – presale code
The latest Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale password is now available to our members! During this exclusive presale you have got an opportunity to order performance tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show’s show...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
Causes of flood in Merchants Plaza determined
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details were released after one million gallons of water flooded the basement of Merchants Plaza Tuesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Mobile. Jason Scott is an asset manager for Sterling Properties, the company managing Merchants Plaza. Scott said a six-inch fire main pipe in the basement busted, causing the lower level […]
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 9/15/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On this week's livestream, Kym Anderson is joined by Leavie King with Hope Boxing Academy and Pastor Byron Daniel with Mt. Zion primitive Baptist church. The church is holding “Lovefest. A rally against Violence” this weekend. Saturday, September 17 at noon at 1050 Duval Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Giant Party Philly with a side of trash can nachos
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall is just around the corner which means football season is FINALLY HERE!!! Game day grub should be considered easy and delicious, while having enough to feed a crowd of hungry tailgaters. Erin, from Farm Fresh Meats, shows us how to take two of her favorite game day recipes to the next level. Her giant party Philly with a side of trash can nachos are what dreams are made of! These crowd-pleasing recipes feature Farm Fresh Meats shaved rib eye, as well as their fresh 80/20 blend ground beef.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne business owners express concerns over new development
Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - Jubilee Courtyard in the heart of downtown Daphne will soon be home to new development. But the owners of “Downtown Cigars” and “Kitchen on Main” tell FOX10 it could create major issues for their respective businesses. “They’re talking about a two-story building....
navarrenewspaper.com
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
WEAR
Flomaton moonshine reality TV star faces alcohol charges
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton man known for making moonshine on a reality TV show was taken into custody Monday night on alcohol charges. 48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis is charged with distillation - manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.
utv44.com
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Abandoned sailboat in Bon Secour River causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
