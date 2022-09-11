ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Tulsa Day Center asking for bottled water donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Day Center is out of water. The organization posted the announcement to Facebook, saying there is bottled water on order but for now it needs help. Water bottle donations can be made to the Tulsa Day Center seven days a week from 8:00...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Local food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of a food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers County Fair celebrates 108th year in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fair season is here, and it all starts Thursday with the Rogers County Fair at the Claremore Expo Center. From lawn games to a petting zoo, a horse show, food trucks, and live entertainment, this family-friendly event has something for all ages. Starting today through...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Public pushes for police oversight at Tulsa City Council

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "No justice, no peace!" At the rally outside Tulsa City Hall before the council meeting... "We’re still here at ground zero, nothing has been done," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher. Time has given new perspective in the push for public oversight of the police department.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa to foot $100k PGA Championship security bill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
TULSA, OK
#Water Bottles#Drinking Water#Charity#Dm
KTUL

Red Cross offering free virtual preparedness workshops for month of September

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross of both Oklahoma and Kansas is hoping to get as many people as possible ready for emergencies. The region is offering free, virtual preparedness workshops every Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. throughout the month...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

AT&T offering $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure, and could potentially inhibit equipment to work properly in some community areas.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying alleged home burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify a man caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a home. Officers say that on August 2 around 11 a.m., they responded to a home burglary call near 21st and Memorial. The man allegedly attempted to open the front...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police seeking help identifying fraudulent purchase suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people pictured. They are associated with an alleged fraudulent purchase of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case 2022-2001.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police search for weekly most wanted murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is searching for Quentin Lamar Caldwell III who is wanted for murder. On August 9, police say Farron Cooper was shot near 4800 north Frankfort and later died at the hospital. Witnesses identified Caldwell, who also goes by "Q", as the suspect...
TULSA, OK

