ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Students detained in connection with Phoenix school lockdown are released; suspect still at large

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dbnlz_0hqaoygi00

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department say they have determined three students detained at Central High School following a lockdown were victims of an assault.

The suspect in the assault remains at large.

Central High School was locked down early Friday afternoon as officers responded to a fight and "possible popping sounds," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Xavier College Preparatory, Brophy College Preparatory and Phoenix Coding Academy were also locked down as a precaution, police said at about 12:40 p.m. Friday. The lockdown ended a little after 2:30 p.m. after officers found no gun or evidence that a shot was fired, police said, adding an investigation was ongoing as students were released. Phoenix police said they searched Central High School room by room.

The campus was cleared by 3:30 p.m. while Central Avenue was closed near the high school, between Indian School and Camelback roads. Police said once the lockdown ended, students were sent to Central and Glenrosa avenues to meet with parents.

An argument escalated into a fight, Assistant Police Chief Sean Connelly said during a news briefing. A child made the initial call about a potential shooting, according to Connelly. Multiple 911 calls from students and parents were made about the incident, Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Chad Gestson said at a news briefing.

There was no assigned officer on campus, according to Connelly.

The district also said in a tweet that one person was transported by first responders during the lockdown due to heat-related stress. A couple of students were affected by the heat, while a third student had a hand injury, Gestson said.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson, gave an update Friday evening that police had detained three boys as detectives investigated what sparked the fight.

So far, there has been no evidence that a firearm was used; however, detectives were still investigating the incident.

"After speaking with three students detained at Central High School, detectives were able to verify all three were victims of an assault," Bower said. "The suspect is currently outstanding."

Bower asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, where any tips will remain anonymous.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students

PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Connelly
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central High School#Phoenix Coding Academy#Indian School
AZFamily

Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two dead, 1 person in custody after Avondale hair salon shooting

AVONDALE — Two people are dead after a shooting at an Avondale hair salon Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., police were called to Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man and woman...
AVONDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox10phoenix.com

Beauty salon owner accused of killing wife, another man in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife and another man at a beauty salon in Avondale. Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon, near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found an unidentified man and a woman who had been shot.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy