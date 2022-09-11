Read full article on original website
OHP: 22-year-old dies in car accident in Haskell County
A car accident in Haskell County Wednesday night resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.
KTUL
Haskell County dispatcher dies in crash near Kinta
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Haskell County dispatcher died after she was hit by a Mack truck while driving near Kinta on Wednesday. Troopers say 22-year-old Amanda Mayo Conrad was driving westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. She attempted to turn southbound onto OK-82 but was T-boned by the truck, which hit the passenger side of her vehicle.
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead After Multi-Agency Search In Okfuskee County
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Okfuskee County, Authorities Confirm
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
kswo.com
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
KTUL
GoFundMe created to support family of Okfuskee County toddler found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The family of Ares Muse, a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home in Okemah, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. According to the fundraiser organizer, Ares was a "sweet boy" who was about to turn 3-years-old.
Body of missing 2-year-old found in Okfuskee County
Authorities in Okfuskee County are asking for the public's help finding a missing 2-year-old.
news9.com
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead
A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
news9.com
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
KXII.com
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
Affidavit: Former instructor charged after drugs, human bones found
A former instructor at an Oklahoma college is facing charges following a disturbing discovery at his home, according to court documents.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Creek Nation searching for missing 2-year-old
UPDATE: Muscogee Nation update information, “Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ares Muse, and to the men and women representing over 20 different agencies that worked tirelessly to find him.” The two-year-old boy was gone from his parents bed when they awoke at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. “We are saddened to update that the Creek...
KTUL
Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy
OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
KTUL
McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
Henryetta fire chief says grass fire has been contained
HENRYETTA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/13; 3:50 p.m.) — Henryetta Fire Chief David Bullard confirmed to FOX23 that the grass fire has been contained. Bullard said the fire burned 70 acres, but no structures were damaged in the blaze. He also said no one was injured in the fire.
