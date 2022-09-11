ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

KTUL

Haskell County dispatcher dies in crash near Kinta

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Haskell County dispatcher died after she was hit by a Mack truck while driving near Kinta on Wednesday. Troopers say 22-year-old Amanda Mayo Conrad was driving westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. She attempted to turn southbound onto OK-82 but was T-boned by the truck, which hit the passenger side of her vehicle.
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
kswo.com

Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead

A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
OKEMAH, OK
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Creek Nation searching for missing 2-year-old

UPDATE: Muscogee Nation update information, “Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ares Muse, and to the men and women representing over 20 different agencies that worked tirelessly to find him.” The two-year-old boy was gone from his parents bed when they awoke at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. “We are saddened to update that the Creek...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy

OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
OKEMAH, OK
KTUL

McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

