Related
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
WCAX
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say attacked a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested by the Brattleboro Police after a search. He’s accused of following a 24-year-old construction worker into the woods on I-91 Wednesday morning, putting him into a chokehold, and using a broken glass bottle to slash him.
Pair allegedly kidnap Bennington woman on drug ransom
A Massachusetts pair is behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a Bennington woman Monday over a drug debt.
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to show up to...
newportdispatch.com
Two cited for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
WNYT
Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush
After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
mynbc5.com
NY woman dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WMTW
New England estate of Yankee Candle founder on the market for $23 million
The western Massachusetts estate of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge Jr. is on the market for a whopping $23 million. The property in Leverett features 120,000 square feet of living space, including 16 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a massive garage. The estate also includes a bowling alley, an arcade,...
