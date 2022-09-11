ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 3

Related
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say attacked a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested by the Brattleboro Police after a search. He’s accused of following a 24-year-old construction worker into the woods on I-91 Wednesday morning, putting him into a chokehold, and using a broken glass bottle to slash him.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
mynbc5.com

Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home

A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to show up to...
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two cited for assault in Rutland

RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
mynbc5.com

NY woman dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
POWNAL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Police#Brooklyn#Manhattan#Port Authority
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WMTW

New England estate of Yankee Candle founder on the market for $23 million

The western Massachusetts estate of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge Jr. is on the market for a whopping $23 million. The property in Leverett features 120,000 square feet of living space, including 16 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a massive garage. The estate also includes a bowling alley, an arcade,...
LEVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy