SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Helicopters were grounded at the moose fire on Saturday, due to the inversion‐trapped smoke and haze. The moose fire remains 37 percent contained.

And Sunday, firefighters are looking for opportunities to safely contain the fire in the diamond creek, Bob Moore, Fensters, and Jesse creek areas.

Crews have cleared brush and set up sprinkler systems along the fire's edge, west of Salmon.

Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack mine, and the Leesburg area remain evacuated.

Zones 12 and 13 are still in “set” status.

ORIGINAL: Cooler temperatures and light winds gave firefighters some much-needed aid on the moose fire on Friday. As of, Saturday the fire is now 37 percent contained.

Today, crews monitored and patrolled the fire’s edge and continue to protect the community of Salmon and the Salmon municipal watershed.

The Beartrack mine, Leesburg area, and zones 1 and 11 have been evacuated.

And zones 12, and 13 have been moved to “set” status. For more information on evacuations, click HERE .

The post Moose fire 37% contained appeared first on Local News 8 .