Salmon, ID

Moose fire 37% contained

By Seth Ratliff
 8 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Helicopters were grounded at the moose fire on Saturday, due to the inversion‐trapped smoke and haze. The moose fire remains 37 percent contained.

And Sunday, firefighters are looking for opportunities to safely contain the fire in the diamond creek, Bob Moore, Fensters, and Jesse creek areas.

Crews have cleared brush and set up sprinkler systems along the fire's edge, west of Salmon.

Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack mine, and the Leesburg area remain evacuated.

Zones 12 and 13 are still in “set” status.

ORIGINAL: Cooler temperatures and light winds gave firefighters some much-needed aid on the moose fire on Friday. As of, Saturday the fire is now 37 percent contained.

Today, crews monitored and patrolled the fire’s edge and continue to protect the community of Salmon and the Salmon municipal watershed.

The Beartrack mine, Leesburg area, and zones 1 and 11 have been evacuated.

And zones 12, and 13 have been moved to “set” status. For more information on evacuations, click HERE .

Comments / 2

Darrin Ridley
8d ago

just a few more months with hope of snow as it seems the only thing that will help and if salmon is left shure glad that they are making this the largest fire before the town burns down and lives are at risk without the use of fire aircraft.

Reply
3
