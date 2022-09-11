Read full article on original website
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on area high school and college soccer fields Wednesday. The Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High. A little under 5 minutes into this one Watertown got on the board. Delaney Callahan’s blast found...
Watertown rapids announce new general manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM. She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Birthdays, Massena silliness & random pizza
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In this edition of Pics of the Week, we celebrate two important birthdays and take a look at some fun in Massena. The first birthday we celebrate is Betty Jackson’s 99th. Her family threw her a party with all the works, including her first-ever motorcycle ride. Thanks to Cassandra Herzberg for sharing -- and happy birthday to Betty!
Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Potsdam and Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Kirkey passed away early Wednesday morning in Massena with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Theresa E. Kirkey.
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Gaylord, 87, formerly of Valley View, died early Wednesday morning, September 14, 022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. Mrs. Gaylord was born on September 23, 1934 in Lowville the daughter of the late Fred E. and Marjorie M. (Wilder) Wantz. Nancy graduated from General Martin Central School the class of 1951. She married Kenneth H. Gaylord, Jr. on February 24, 1952 at her parents home with Rev. Martin Weck, Pastor, of Glenfield Methodist Church officiating. She and Kenneth owned and operated a dairy farm on State Route 26, Martinsburg for 22 years. Kenneth died on April 28, 1993.
William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills
STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he...
Linda Lou Harris, 72, native of East Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA. Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend. Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky...
Helen C. Borgolini, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.
Doris M. Stevens, 83, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Stevens, 83, 40 N. Broad St., passed away on September 14, 2022 at Claxton - Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where she had been a patient for a short time. Born in Great Bend, NY on November 6, 1938, the daughter of Cornelius...
‘Peyton’s Path’ dedicated, honors fallen firefighter
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - ‘Peyton’s Path’ was dedicated Wednesday. The path is on the campus of Siena College near Albany, where Peyton Morse attended school and where he was posthumously awarded his degree. Morse is the LaFargeville native, and Watertown firefighter trainee, who lost his life...
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host an event this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s an event that is named after a professional boxing legend. It’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions. It’s an event that comes out of...
Tina L. Hyneman, 57, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tina L. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 13th at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. She was 57 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Marilyn G. Griffin, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn G. Griffin, age 78, of Gouverneur passed away on September 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Marilyn was born on November 15,...
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
Jason W. “Jay” Young, 46, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jason W. “Jay” Young, 46, of Williams Road, Lowville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Jason is survived by his, parents Prescott and Pat Young; a brother and a sister-in-law, Steven and Heather Young and their two daughters Carin and Caylee; a nephew, Anthony Young (Danielle) and their daughter, Daisy; a half-brother Don Fox and his companion Lyndi, and their families; Don’s two children Daniel and Ashley (Landon) McCoy and their children, Dawson, Lane, and Adlee; Mathew Young’s longtime companion, Tina Zehr of Lowville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and tons of friends, nationwide. He is predeceased by a brother, Matthew Young; his maternal grandparents, Vilous and Lucille Stiles; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Frances Young; three uncles, Randy Young; Emmett Young; and Raymond Stiles; and two aunts, Bonnie Chapman; and Ciny Young.
Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Carnell and Mamie Raison. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, PA. Following school she married Larry Butcher on July 22, 1972 in Philadelphia, where the couple resided for 30 years.
Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of Naumburg
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year. He is survived by four children, James Taube (Sue) of Middletown, OH, Susan...
Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown. On July 18,...
