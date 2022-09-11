LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jason W. “Jay” Young, 46, of Williams Road, Lowville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Jason is survived by his, parents Prescott and Pat Young; a brother and a sister-in-law, Steven and Heather Young and their two daughters Carin and Caylee; a nephew, Anthony Young (Danielle) and their daughter, Daisy; a half-brother Don Fox and his companion Lyndi, and their families; Don’s two children Daniel and Ashley (Landon) McCoy and their children, Dawson, Lane, and Adlee; Mathew Young’s longtime companion, Tina Zehr of Lowville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and tons of friends, nationwide. He is predeceased by a brother, Matthew Young; his maternal grandparents, Vilous and Lucille Stiles; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Frances Young; three uncles, Randy Young; Emmett Young; and Raymond Stiles; and two aunts, Bonnie Chapman; and Ciny Young.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO