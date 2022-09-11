ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmCBP_0hqanI1L00

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man last seen in Cleveland County.

PCSO said Bartus Barnhill was last seen Thursday morning in Cleveland County.

He was wearing a tan/white polo shirt, navy blue sweatpants and white/black tennis shoes.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Barnhill is 5′9″ and 195lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Oklahoma license plate, ‘JZD148.’

PCSO said Barnhill has cardiac issues as well as a bone condition that affects mobility in his legs and feet.

He is in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Woman killed in Haskell County car crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in Delaware County crash identified

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022 12 P.M.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) identified two people killed in a car crash in Delaware County, about 10 miles north of Eucha. OHP said 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter, of Frederick, and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox, of Oklahoma City, were both pronounced dead at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Cleveland County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pittsburg County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Tennis Shoes#Pcso#Chrysler Town Country#Cox Media Group
KTUL

Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy

OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
OKEMAH, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Creek Nation searching for missing 2-year-old

UPDATE: Muscogee Nation update information, “Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ares Muse, and to the men and women representing over 20 different agencies that worked tirelessly to find him.” The two-year-old boy was gone from his parents bed when they awoke at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. “We are saddened to update that the Creek...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy