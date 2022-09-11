ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
DK Metcalf refuses to autograph sign mocking Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may no longer be teammates with Russell Wilson, but he still has a lot of love for him. On Monday night Metcalf’s squad faced off against Wilson’s Denver Broncos in both teams’ regular-season opener. Because it marked the latter player’s first return to Seattle since getting traded, emotions were understandably high.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship

A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
PHOTOS: Luke Combs and Friends Have Ultimate Fantasy Draft Experience at Panthers Stadium

Country music superstar Luke Combs and his friends recently had a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They got to go through a mock football draft at Panthers Stadium, hosted by Miller Lite and Combs’ hometown team, the Carolina Panthers. It all came about because Combs and his friends are deeply devoted to the Hambone Fantasy League, the fantasy football league they created together.
Commanders vs Lions Prediction and Odds for Week 2 clash

Just like that, we’re on to Week 2. The Washington Commanders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their season-opener against Jacksonville. After taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, the Jaguars rattled off 19 consecutive points before Washington rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win 28-22. It...
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
