York News-Times
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
Life in the Red Podcast: Frost fired, football program in flux and Big Noon Saturday comes to town
Amie Just and Luke Mullin try to wrap their arms around the big question — why didn't it work for Scott Frost at Nebraska?
Dukes ready to challenge the ‘Gothenburg Gauntlet’
YORK – After Tuesday night’s sweep of the Holdrege Dusters, York head coach Kelby Phillips said she thought the game felt slow. That will not be the case this weekend as the Dukes join a field of eight teams with a combined 56-11 record; six of which are ranked in their respective classes and three of those teams come in undefeated.
Early rallies power Knights past Eagles in four sets
WACO – In each of the first three sets Thursday night, the College View Academy Eagles took leads late against Nebraska Lutheran. Twice, the host Knights came all the way back, stealing the first and third sets to spark a 3-1 win and move to 2-4 on the year.
Dukes prep for second straight ranked foe in Scottsbluff
YORK – Last Friday, the York Dukes went on the road and only trailed Class B No. 1 Bennington 7-3 at halftime. The Badgers created some breathing room in the third quarter and pulled away for a 33-10 win, but there were still some positive signs for York head coach Glen Snodgrass to take away from the matchup.
Rebuilding Ralston no match for Dukes on the court
YORK – According to York head coach Dan Malleck, the Ralston Rams tennis team is in a rebuilding year and the Dukes just had to be careful to play their game and not the Rams. York held serve in every match as they swept the Rams 9-0 with two...
Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic
Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
16 products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament
Sixteen products are featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down...
Blue Heron at Recharge Lake
This Blue Heron was spotted at York’s Recharge Lake earlier this week. The Great Blue Heron migrants can be found along water areas supporting a fish population and having shallows for foraging.
2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more
Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor’s Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.
Detective tells judge that Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide
An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang. Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing...
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Creighton touts second highest fundraising total in its history
OMAHA -- Creighton University announced Monday that it secured nearly $100 million in fundraising commitments in the previous fiscal year. The 144-year-old university said it had secured $99,775,175 during fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The commitments came from more than 15,800 sources including alumni, organizations and faculty. The university said a record $46.3 million from that fundraising total has been designated for scholarships.
Religion Calendar
Sunday, Sept. 18 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; LLL/LWML Picnic – Fellowship Hall, 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 – Council Meeting, 6 p.m.; Voters’ Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m....
Sandra Wolfe
Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe age 79 of York will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
Troopers find 10 pounds of meth, gun near York
YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an encounter at an I-80 rest area near York. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound...
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting man last year over loud car stereo
A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 34 to 58 years in prison for shooting a man last October in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Pentzer Park. David "DJ" Hickman Jr., 38, was found guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony at a jury trial last month.
York resident charged with 17 felonies related to illegal firearms
YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been charged with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances. The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance. In talking...
Henderson history shared at Heritage Day
HENDERSON -- Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years. “The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,” said...
Felon accused of having meth in York County
YORK – A convicted felon from Lincoln was allegedly caught with methamphetamine while in York County. Pedro Morales, 24, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol after a traffic stop on Highway 34...
