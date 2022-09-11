Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
WKRN
'She was genuine': Friends remember Nashville nurse killed in crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals.
WKRN
Family, friend mourn nurse killed in crash
Amber Brockett, who was a nurse in Nashville, was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Her family and friends share their favorite memories of her. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen...
WKRN
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike in the Bellshire area Wednesday morning. Metro urges residents to sign up for safety alert …. Metro police arrest man spotted driving stolen car. Tentative railway labor deal reached to avert strike. 14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro. $447...
WKRN
Team returns from Alaska search
The team searching for a missing Dover man in Alaska has returned to Tennessee. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats to Thurgood …. 2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville …. Traffic Tech Coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
La Vergne man facing charges across state lines
After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals. Getting...
WKRN
$200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; 4 men arrested in connection
Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends...
WKRN
Newsmaker: 15th annual law enforcement talent show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve seen them serve the community, now come watch them serve on stage. The 15th annual Metro Law Enforcement Talent Show will be held next week. Metro police officers Nick Diamond and Mark Miracle joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss all the fun and what the show supports.
WKRN
Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting …. ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run …. Fighting a spike in violent crime. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …. Suspect drives...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRN
Suspect drives over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job. Suspect drives over Westmoreland police officer’s …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’:...
WKRN
Smart truck helps nab alleged thief
Thanks to technology on a new truck, Spring Hill authorities were able to track down a thief. Suspect captured after driving over officer’s foot. Metro urges residents to sign up for safety alert …. Student brought gun to school in fanny pack. Neil’s Dining Dash: Sept. 15, 2022.
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Lindy Hop!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight pup, Lindy Hop! Lindy is a 1-year-old Great Dane and Labrador Retriever mix, who happens to be the silliest and sweetest pup. Some of her favorite things to do are playing with her stuffies, snuggling, and snacking! Lindy also recently had a “Rovernight”, a fun sleep over with a family, and her hosts said she was an awesome guest.
WKRN
Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton headlining at Pilgrimage Festival
FRANKLIN, Tenn.–Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming to Williamson County again this year! This year marks the music and arts festival’s eighth appearance and so many great artists are on the lineup. “This is arguably the coolest small city in America, Franklin, Tennessee. This is the place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Newsmaker: BBB’s 2022 Songwriter’s Night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Night is coming up this month! The annual event raises money for small businesses and News 2’s very own Danielle Breezy will be a co-host. Robyn Householder, with the BBB, and Jared Dalton, CEO of...
WKRN
Copper theft suspects lead police on chase
A Berry Hill Police officer spots alleged copper theft suspect attempting to burn coding off stolen property. The suspect lead police on a chase but was apprehended. Another suspect is still at large.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nelly would love to find a family to call her own for years and years to come! She always brings a fun personality with her, and had a blast on her recent day trip outside the shelter! Nelly is always up for a walk or a ride in the car, and is good with other dogs, too! She is a snuggler, showing her love and appreciation to those who spend some time with her! Nelly is five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Comments / 0