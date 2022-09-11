ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WKRN

'She was genuine': Friends remember Nashville nurse killed in crash

A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family, friend mourn nurse killed in crash

Amber Brockett, who was a nurse in Nashville, was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Her family and friends share their favorite memories of her. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike

At least one person was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike in the Bellshire area Wednesday morning. Metro urges residents to sign up for safety alert …. Metro police arrest man spotted driving stolen car. Tentative railway labor deal reached to avert strike. 14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro. $447...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Team returns from Alaska search

The team searching for a missing Dover man in Alaska has returned to Tennessee. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats to Thurgood …. 2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville …. Traffic Tech Coming...
DOVER, TN
WKRN

La Vergne man facing charges across state lines

After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals. Getting...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 15th annual law enforcement talent show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve seen them serve the community, now come watch them serve on stage. The 15th annual Metro Law Enforcement Talent Show will be held next week. Metro police officers Nick Diamond and Mark Miracle joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss all the fun and what the show supports.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop

Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting …. ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run …. Fighting a spike in violent crime. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …. Suspect drives...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Smart truck helps nab alleged thief

Thanks to technology on a new truck, Spring Hill authorities were able to track down a thief. Suspect captured after driving over officer’s foot. Metro urges residents to sign up for safety alert …. Student brought gun to school in fanny pack. Neil’s Dining Dash: Sept. 15, 2022.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Lindy Hop!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight pup, Lindy Hop! Lindy is a 1-year-old Great Dane and Labrador Retriever mix, who happens to be the silliest and sweetest pup. Some of her favorite things to do are playing with her stuffies, snuggling, and snacking! Lindy also recently had a “Rovernight”, a fun sleep over with a family, and her hosts said she was an awesome guest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: BBB’s 2022 Songwriter’s Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Night is coming up this month! The annual event raises money for small businesses and News 2’s very own Danielle Breezy will be a co-host. Robyn Householder, with the BBB, and Jared Dalton, CEO of...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Copper theft suspects lead police on chase

A Berry Hill Police officer spots alleged copper theft suspect attempting to burn coding off stolen property. The suspect lead police on a chase but was apprehended. Another suspect is still at large.
BERRY HILL, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nelly would love to find a family to call her own for years and years to come! She always brings a fun personality with her, and had a blast on her recent day trip outside the shelter! Nelly is always up for a walk or a ride in the car, and is good with other dogs, too! She is a snuggler, showing her love and appreciation to those who spend some time with her! Nelly is five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN

