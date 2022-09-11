Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
WKRN
'She was genuine': Friends remember Nashville nurse killed in crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals.
WKRN
Family, friend mourn nurse killed in crash
Amber Brockett, who was a nurse in Nashville, was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Her family and friends share their favorite memories of her. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen...
WKRN
La Vergne man facing charges across state lines
After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals. Getting...
WKRN
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. Hillsdale-affiliated school appeals. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats...
WKRN
Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting …. ‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run …. Fighting a spike in violent crime. 15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of …. Suspect drives...
WKRN
14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats to Thurgood …. 2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville …. Traffic Tech Coming...
WKRN
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike in the Bellshire area Wednesday morning. Metro urges residents to sign up for safety alert …. Metro police arrest man spotted driving stolen car. Tentative railway labor deal reached to avert strike. 14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro. $447...
WKRN
Two Trevecca athletes injured in crash
Two Trevecca Nazarene University student athletes were injured in a car crash. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at McGavock. MNPS makes huge achievement gains. Woman charged with assault in East...
WKRN
Barge fire in South Nashville
Flames and smoke seen in the area off of Visco Drive in South Nashville, TN. TN State Rep and former aide trial date pushed back. Newsmaker: United Way of Greater Nashville celebrates …. Clarksville students evacuated due to fumes. State to consider overruling school board. Explosive material closes WKU campus.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 15th annual law enforcement talent show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve seen them serve the community, now come watch them serve on stage. The 15th annual Metro Law Enforcement Talent Show will be held next week. Metro police officers Nick Diamond and Mark Miracle joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss all the fun and what the show supports.
WKRN
$200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; 4 men arrested in connection
Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends...
WKRN
Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption in Nashville
Puppies named after the iconic boyband are up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Puppies named after Backstreet Boys up for adoption …. 1 critically injured head-on crash on Charlotte Pike. Steve Keel search team leaving Alaska, ends efforts. Fugitive from justice charge. Teacher injured breaking up fight at...
WKRN
Suspect drives over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job. Suspect drives over Westmoreland police officer’s …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’:...
WKRN
Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton headlining at Pilgrimage Festival
FRANKLIN, Tenn.–Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming to Williamson County again this year! This year marks the music and arts festival’s eighth appearance and so many great artists are on the lineup. “This is arguably the coolest small city in America, Franklin, Tennessee. This is the place...
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Lindy Hop!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight pup, Lindy Hop! Lindy is a 1-year-old Great Dane and Labrador Retriever mix, who happens to be the silliest and sweetest pup. Some of her favorite things to do are playing with her stuffies, snuggling, and snacking! Lindy also recently had a “Rovernight”, a fun sleep over with a family, and her hosts said she was an awesome guest.
WKRN
Copper theft suspects lead police on chase
A Berry Hill Police officer spots alleged copper theft suspect attempting to burn coding off stolen property. The suspect lead police on a chase but was apprehended. Another suspect is still at large.
WKRN
Suspect allegedly runs over officer's foot.
A Westmoreland police officer was injured on her first day of the job while she attempted to arrest a fraud suspect. The suspect allegedly drove over her foot.
WKRN
Newsmaker: BBB’s 2022 Songwriter’s Night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Night is coming up this month! The annual event raises money for small businesses and News 2’s very own Danielle Breezy will be a co-host. Robyn Householder, with the BBB, and Jared Dalton, CEO of...
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: 5-swing pergola in Murfreesboro and Philly Cheesesteaks
This week, Danielle Breezy met up with Andrea and Billy Jones in Murfreesboro to join them for a backyard BBQ in probably one of the coolest backyards. Their backyard was equipped with a large, beautiful 5-swing pergola, firepit and swimming pool just perfect for getting together with family and friends.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for September 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nelly would love to find a family to call her own for years and years to come! She always brings a fun personality with her, and had a blast on her recent day trip outside the shelter! Nelly is always up for a walk or a ride in the car, and is good with other dogs, too! She is a snuggler, showing her love and appreciation to those who spend some time with her! Nelly is five years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
