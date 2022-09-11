NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO