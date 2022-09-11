ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Metro Police said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. Police are still working to notify the next of kin. This is a developing story.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats to Thurgood …. 2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville …. Traffic Tech Coming...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Missing runaway 15-year-old found safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Savannah Lewis. She was last seen on Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. at her residence on Ballygar Street. Savannah is 5-foot-1, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

'She was genuine': Friends remember Nashville nurse killed in crash

A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne man facing charges across state lines

After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals. Getting...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Family, friend mourn nurse killed in crash

Amber Brockett, who was a nurse in Nashville, was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Her family and friends share their favorite memories of her. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One dead after crash involving dump truck on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-65. THP officials told WSMV4 that a crash was reported on southbound I-65 at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway after a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided. Those lanes are now closed.
SPRING HILL, TN

