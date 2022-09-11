Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
40-Year-Old Amber Brockett Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Dickerson Pike and [..]
WSMV
One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Metro Police said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. Police are still working to notify the next of kin. This is a developing story.
WSMV
Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from police in Tennessee
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 19-year-old found shot day after his birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday morning.
WKRN
14-year-old reported missing in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?. 17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford …. 13-year-old student accused of threats to Thurgood …. 2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville …. Traffic Tech Coming...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Missing runaway 15-year-old found safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Savannah Lewis. She was last seen on Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. at her residence on Ballygar Street. Savannah is 5-foot-1, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
WKRN
'She was genuine': Friends remember Nashville nurse killed in crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
WKRN
La Vergne man facing charges across state lines
After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored school appeals. Getting...
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
WKRN
Family, friend mourn nurse killed in crash
Amber Brockett, who was a nurse in Nashville, was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike. Her family and friends share their favorite memories of her. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
$200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; 4 men arrested in connection
Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
WSMV
70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
One dead after crash involving dump truck on I-65
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-65. THP officials told WSMV4 that a crash was reported on southbound I-65 at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway after a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided. Those lanes are now closed.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
Metro police arrest man spotted driving stolen car
A man was arrested Tuesday night after officers spotted him driving a stolen car.
Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting self in hand at Antioch home
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
Comments / 0