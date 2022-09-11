Cyclones shut down Hawkeyes, end losing streak

IOWA CITY – After 6 straight losses to Iowa, Iowa State ended the drought on Saturday. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 10-7 at Kinnick Stadium.

Hunter Dekkers was solid, 184 yards passing, TD, 2 INT’s while Jirehl Brock rushed for 100 yards. The ISU defense completely shut down the Hawkeye offense, holding Iowa to just 150 total yards.

The Hawkeye ‘O’ struggled mightily again for the 2nd straight week. The only TD came after a blocked punt deep in ISU territory.

Spencer Petras just 12/26 passing for 92 yards and an INT.

Iowa drops to 1-1, ISU now 2-0.

