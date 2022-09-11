ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Cyclones shut down Hawkeyes, end losing streak

By John Sears
 5 days ago

IOWA CITY – After 6 straight losses to Iowa, Iowa State ended the drought on Saturday. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 10-7 at Kinnick Stadium.

Hunter Dekkers was solid, 184 yards passing, TD, 2 INT’s while Jirehl Brock rushed for 100 yards. The ISU defense completely shut down the Hawkeye offense, holding Iowa to just 150 total yards.

The Hawkeye ‘O’ struggled mightily again for the 2nd straight week. The only TD came after a blocked punt deep in ISU territory.

Spencer Petras just 12/26 passing for 92 yards and an INT.

Iowa drops to 1-1, ISU now 2-0.

WHO 13

New England Patriots’ plane carrying National Guard soldiers touches down at DSM

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plane owned by the New England Patriots landed at Des Moines International Airport this weekend, but it was not carrying the football team. Instead, the plane flew in a group of National Guard soldiers for training at Camp Dodge. The Iowa National Guard confirmed the Patriots’ plane carried 215 members […]
