NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet this week’s furbaby Friday spotlight pup, Lindy Hop! Lindy is a 1-year-old Great Dane and Labrador Retriever mix, who happens to be the silliest and sweetest pup. Some of her favorite things to do are playing with her stuffies, snuggling, and snacking! Lindy also recently had a “Rovernight”, a fun sleep over with a family, and her hosts said she was an awesome guest.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO