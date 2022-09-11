HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Arctic Blue Legacy Gin is the Company’s latest product to be launched on the market. The product is handcrafted in Finland, matured for 24 months in oak barrels. Arctic Blue Legacy combines Timo Sarpaneva’s world-known glass design with the internationally awarded professionalism of master distiller Asko Ryynänen. Arctic Blue Legacy has been internationally awarded with the highest recognitions at the International Wine and Spirit Competition 2021 and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005925/en/ Visualization of Arctic Blue Legacy and its wooden case. (Photo: Business Wire)

