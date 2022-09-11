Read full article on original website
Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence
A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defensive dominance: Chesterland West Geauga stymies Pepper Pike Orange
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pepper Pike Orange as it was blanked 4-0 by Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio girls soccer on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Pepper Pike Orange took on Chardon NDCL on September 8 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Eastlake North darts by Madison in easy victory
Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 3-1 Thursday in Ohio girls volleyball on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Eastlake North faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on September 10 at Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Dominant defense: Mantua Crestwood stifles Ravenna Southeast
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mantua Crestwood proved that in blanking Ravenna Southeast 9-0 on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast squared off with October 7, 2021 at Ravenna Southeast High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Burton Berkshire blanks Garfield Heights Trinity
An electrician would've been needed to get Garfield Heights Trinity on the scoreboard because Burton Berkshire wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on...
Chagrin Falls drops zeroes on Kirtland
Chagrin Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Kirtland on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Chagrin Falls and Kirtland squared off with September 15, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Clean sheet: Painesville Harvey doesn't allow Cuyahoga Heights a point
An electrician would've been needed to get Cuyahoga Heights on the scoreboard because Painesville Harvey wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 6 , Painesville Harvey squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a soccer game . For a...
Too close for comfort: Eastlake North strains past Willoughby Andrews Osborne
Eastlake North poked just enough holes in Willoughby Andrews Osborne's defense to garner a taut, 3-2 victory for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 15. Recently on September 10 , Eastlake North squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Close Encounter: Gates Mills Hawken nips Chesterland West Geauga
Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gates Mills Hawken passed in a 2-1 victory at Chesterland West Geauga's expense at Chesterland West Geauga High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on August 30, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Perry and...
Ashtabula Lakeside deals goose eggs to Chagrin Falls in fine defensive showing
Ashtabula Lakeside's defense kept Chagrin Falls under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Storm warning: Wickliffe unleashes full fury on Orwell Grand Valley
Wickliffe showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orwell Grand Valley 3-1 at Wickliffe High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 7, Wickliffe faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on September 8 at Mantua Crestwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gates Mills Hawken drums Mantua Crestwood with resounding beat
Gates Mills Hawken didn't tinker with Mantua Crestwood, scoring an 8-1 result in the win column in Ohio girls soccer on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School. Click here for a recap.
Burton Berkshire soars over Mantua Crestwood
The force was strong for Burton Berkshire as it pierced Mantua Crestwood during Tuesday's 3-1 thumping at Burton Berkshire High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 3-2 game on October 7, 2021. For a full...
No scoring allowed: Geneva pushes past Beachwood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Geneva bottled Beachwood 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 8, Geneva faced off against Perry and Beachwood took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 30 at Beachwood High School. Click here for a recap.
Chagrin Falls Kenston can't hang with Eastlake North
Eastlake North collected a solid win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in a 3-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer action on September 13. Last season, Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with September 14, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
