Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police safely locate 10-year-old girl who had been missing for more than 48 hours

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 8 days ago

Milwaukee police have located a 10-year-old girl who was reported critically missing Sunday.

She had been missing since Thursday at 8:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 28th Street. Police said she had been located by 11 p.m. Sunday and was safe.

"Critical missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

#Missing Person#Police#Gannett#Tennis Shoes#Law Enforcement#Dbentley1 Gannett Com#The Journal Sentinel
