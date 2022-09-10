Milwaukee police safely locate 10-year-old girl who had been missing for more than 48 hours

Milwaukee police have located a 10-year-old girl who was reported critically missing Sunday.

She had been missing since Thursday at 8:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 28th Street. Police said she had been located by 11 p.m. Sunday and was safe.

"Critical missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

