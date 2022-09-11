ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Theodore Lovell
4d ago

I’ve already said this. How many more opportunities does Scott Frost get at Nebraska. It’s time to let him go come Oct. 1st when the buy out is 7.5 million. It’s quite obvious after all this time he isn’t the guy to turn the program around.

Willie James
4d ago

Frost most definitely needs to pack his bags 💼 He won’t survive with a losing tenure like this. I don’t understand why he is having so much problems Is it recruiting????

Randall Gay
4d ago

Nebraska football is a joke right now this was one of the most powerful program in college football I think the head coach will be fired real soon

On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win

Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 3: How to bet Oklahoma-Nebraska

A big matchup is taking place between the Big 12 and Big Ten in Week 3. The Oklahoma Sooners head to Lincoln to battle against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX at Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma hits the road into this game 2-0 after an easy 33-10 win...
NORMAN, OK

