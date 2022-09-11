Read full article on original website
Theodore Lovell
4d ago
I’ve already said this. How many more opportunities does Scott Frost get at Nebraska. It’s time to let him go come Oct. 1st when the buy out is 7.5 million. It’s quite obvious after all this time he isn’t the guy to turn the program around.
Willie James
4d ago
Frost most definitely needs to pack his bags 💼 He won’t survive with a losing tenure like this. I don’t understand why he is having so much problems Is it recruiting????
Randall Gay
4d ago
Nebraska football is a joke right now this was one of the most powerful program in college football I think the head coach will be fired real soon
