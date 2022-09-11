ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection

By PATRICK SVITEK, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
News Channel 25
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 66

Pedro Barrera
5d ago

What a traitor . The way the republicans party been acting and making up lies to get on board . But once elected they don’t do anything ! Every time democrats bring a bill that will help Americans they block it or won’t vote on it great job lucio ! Great job unbelievable !

Reply(12)
31
SeyZep
4d ago

Unbelievable. If you die you die! Those were Dan's word to people during the COVID crisis. What a joke. Enough of the Abbott and Costello show.

Reply
15
Keith Alexander
4d ago

then he is endorsing a criminal who is blocking his protection wat going on 9 years now????? hummmm

Reply(3)
20
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice

A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Lucio Jr.
Person
Kel Seliger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Democratic State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#The Texas Tribune#Texans#The Rio Grande Valley#Senate
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

I-Team: Unannounced intruder audits begin as Texas schools emphasize door security

SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - School intruder audits statewide began this week in the latest step to increase school security in wake of the Uvalde school shooting.The unannounced exterior door checks by the Texas School Safety Center are a part of the state's increased emphasis of door security."Exteriors doors are a huge, huge piece in creating time barriers and we know time barriers save lives," said Kathy Martinez-Prather, PhD., director at Texas School Safety Center.By the end of the school year, the Texas School Safety Center, with help from regional education centers, plans to conduct intruder audits at nearly 7,000...
TEXAS STATE
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy