Sheriff’s investigators search LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home [UPDATED]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators served multiple search warrants Wednesday — including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — in connection with a public-corruption probe involving contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit group run by a close friend of Kuehl.
Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic completed 2 days early
CASTAIC – Repair work that forced three overnight closures of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area was completed early Tuesday, Sept. 13 — two days ahead of schedule. As a result, Caltrans canceled additional overnight closures that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
LA County reports 4,500 new COVID infections, 37 deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 12, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday. Sunday and Monday figures tend to be lower due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Health officials have also noted that official case numbers are likely low due to the number of people who rely on at-home tests but do not report the results to the county.
Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide
LAKE HUGHES – Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11,...
DPSS encourages LA County families to take advantage of expanded child tax credit
Although the tax season has ended, it’s not too late for eligible families to claim the tax benefits they qualify for due to the expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit (CTC), according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) has...
National Weather Service issues flood watch for Antelope Valley
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, until Monday evening in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
Palmdale’s downtown revitalization projects moving forward
PALMDALE – Palmdale city leaders gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to showcase four downtown projects set to revitalize the civic center area by providing street improvements, pedestrian & bicyclist improvements, and a full renovation of Melville J. Courson Park. The four projects showcased included:. Avenue R Complete Streets. This...
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
LANCASTER – An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded...
Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
LA County to launch outreach campaign as end nears for eviction moratorium
A divided Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to begin a sweeping outreach campaign to ensure that renters and landlords in the county are prepared for the rapidly approaching end of an eviction moratorium enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s tenant protections are...
Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway
PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
Retired LASD chief files latest retaliation lawsuit over alleged inmate beating
A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department chief is suing the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a coverup of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff...
Man found dead in Lancaster ID’d
LANCASTER – A man who was found dead in Lancaster last week has been publicly identified but the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley and he was homeless, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05...
Schizophrenic man missing from Lancaster
LANCASTER – A 46-year-old man who needs medication for schizophrenia and diabetes went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate him. Manuel Arias Padilla was last seen at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the 400 block of East Avenue...
