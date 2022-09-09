ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

theavtimes.com

Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic completed 2 days early

CASTAIC – Repair work that forced three overnight closures of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area was completed early Tuesday, Sept. 13 — two days ahead of schedule. As a result, Caltrans canceled additional overnight closures that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
CASTAIC, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 4,500 new COVID infections, 37 deaths

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 12, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday. Sunday and Monday figures tend to be lower due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Health officials have also noted that official case numbers are likely low due to the number of people who rely on at-home tests but do not report the results to the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide

LAKE HUGHES – Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11,...
LAKE HUGHES, CA
theavtimes.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch for Antelope Valley

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, until Monday evening in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale’s downtown revitalization projects moving forward

PALMDALE – Palmdale city leaders gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to showcase four downtown projects set to revitalize the civic center area by providing street improvements, pedestrian & bicyclist improvements, and a full renovation of Melville J. Courson Park. The four projects showcased included:. Avenue R Complete Streets. This...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun

LANCASTER – An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A man who was found dead in Lancaster last week has been publicly identified but the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley and he was homeless, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Schizophrenic man missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 46-year-old man who needs medication for schizophrenia and diabetes went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate him. Manuel Arias Padilla was last seen at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the 400 block of East Avenue...
LANCASTER, CA

