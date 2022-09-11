CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After two straight home victories, Wyoming football is attempting to turn it into a trifecta. The Cowboys (2–1) will take on Air Force (2–0) in each teams’ start to Mountain West Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. For those unable to make it to the game in person, the matchup will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO