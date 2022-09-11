Read full article on original website
Wyoming football hosts unbeaten Air Force on Friday in Mountain West Conference opener
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After two straight home victories, Wyoming football is attempting to turn it into a trifecta. The Cowboys (2–1) will take on Air Force (2–0) in each teams’ start to Mountain West Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. For those unable to make it to the game in person, the matchup will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Wyoming Game and Fish advises mandatory CWD samples for deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Mule deer hunters in the Laramie Mountains will need to make mandatory chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD, sample submissions for specific hunt areas, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In a release, the department advised hunters that they will have to put...
UW’s Haub School gets anonymous $1 million donation honoring Aldo Leopold Memorial Award winner
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the University of Wyoming announced that an anonymous donor is providing a $1 million gift to UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. The anonymous donation was given to honor John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School, who has been selected to...
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
