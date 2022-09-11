ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming football hosts unbeaten Air Force on Friday in Mountain West Conference opener

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After two straight home victories, Wyoming football is attempting to turn it into a trifecta. The Cowboys (2–1) will take on Air Force (2–0) in each teams’ start to Mountain West Conference play at 6 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. For those unable to make it to the game in person, the matchup will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
