Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic 'nurdles' — and then changed their minds

Todd Burrow
4d ago
The Texas Tribune is partisan and is funded by a left wing activists. It should never be trusted as a representative of a majority of Texans. Most Texans have never heard of this propagandist rag.
Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project
When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Texas woman who was 6 months pregnant killed by Fentanyl overdose
WACO, Texas — Tears flow from the family of Alyssa Pastrana as they speak about the overdose that killed their daughter and her unborn baby. "I didn't know I was going to be this emotional about it all again," said Laura Fuentes. Alyssa was six months pregnant and was...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
fox7austin.com
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
KSAT 12
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When a pregnant North Texas woman was pulled over for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she protested. “I just felt that there were two of us in [the...
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. With less than two months to go until election day in Texas, candidates are campaigning. Coincidentally, the Republican and Democratic challengers were in the same city campaigning in Houston.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke goes after Abbott on abortion, border crisis, power grid and guns during Montgomery Co. rally
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Stumping in the heart of perhaps the "reddest" well-populated county in Texas, Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke called on citizens to soften their perspective on the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants pouring into the Lone Star State. "As the Governor seeks to vilify them, I...
25 News KXXV and KRHD
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations
Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections.
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Important dates to remember about voter registration, mail ballots ahead of Texas election
Voting advocates are alerting Texans to important dates they should remember in order to cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Humidity ramps up with minimal rain chances
Following the coolest morning since May on Thursday, overnight lows will be much warmer heading into the weekend due to the return of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. -- David Yeomans
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
KSAT 12
8 indicted in ‘enormous’ human smuggling network that operated in Texas, Southern US, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – Eight people have been indicted in an “enormous” human smuggling network that operated in Texas and other states in the Southern U.S., according to federal authorities. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that the eight suspects coordinated the transportation of the migrants from the...
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier's campaign says he has met with more than a dozen elected Republican officials, and has been publicly endorsed by two.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
wbap.com
New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice
A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
Comments / 22